Springfield Police make arrest in connection with August shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened in August in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 41-year-old Jose Mendoza was arrested Wednesday morning on Maple Street.

On August 10, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on Union Street, where Mendoza was allegedly chasing someone with a metal bat and was then shot in the leg.

Police said they have not yet identified the shooter.

Officials said Mendoza then pulled out a gun and fired back.

Mendoza had a warrant out for assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a buildiing, and possession of a firearm without an FID card.

