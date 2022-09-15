Town by Town: September 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Chicopee, the students at Bowie Elementary School celebrated the 75th birthday of the US Airforce. The young students spent the morning writing birthday cards to the US Airforce, sang God Bless America, and presented the cards with a birthday cake!

In Springfield, State Representative Brain Ashe presented a $100 thousand check from the state to Springfield- Symphony Orchestra. SSO Interim Executive Director Paul Lambert presented the check at the event. The funding was a result of an adopted legislative earmark of the fiscal year 2023 state budget, sponsored and secured by Representative Ashe for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Funds will be used for a youth symphony orchestra scholarship program and improvements to the SSO’s infrastructure and downtown office.

In Northampton, the grand re-opening was held for Pioneer Valley Travel. The event ran from 4-6 p.m. and had raffle prizes, trip getaways, brochures and a sneak peek at group trips for 2023 and refreshments.

Several vendors, including Royal Caribbean Viking, Club Med and Sandals were also present.

