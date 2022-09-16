Amherst officials continue to investigate high school fires

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Amherst Police and school officials continue to investigate who may have started the fires in the high school bathroom.

School officials said they believe they know what happened Thursday and who was involved. Multiple students were not in class on Friday at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School. Superintendent Michael Morris said its a precautionary measure, as they work to figure out what happened during school on Thursday.

“We made sure students that were directly involved in it were not in school until the investigation is complete,” said Dr. Michael Morris, superintendent of Amherst-Pelham regional schools.

Classes were dismissed at the school on Thursday after two separate fires, both in paper towel dispensers in boys bathrooms. Fire investigators said they believe the fires were intentionally set.

Morris told Western Mass News the investigation into what took place is close to complete. This, after they reviewed camera footage and interviewed multiple students and staff.

“At this point, while the investigation is still continuing, we feel really confident that we understand now what happened yesterday,” Dr. Morris said.

Western Mass News obtained the letter sent out to the school’s students, staff, and parents. It reads in part quote:

“We want to be clear that the incidents that happened yesterday are a crime. When the investigation is completed, the police department and the school district will take serious disciplinary actions to ensure that the safety of the school is not compromised by the student or students who were involved in this crime.”

The bathrooms in the high school have been an issue in the past, but Morris said they are working on making students feel safer.

“We have a more clear pass system for students to get to the bathrooms. They are better monitored in terms of we have more hall monitors there,” Morris explained.

He also acknowledged those who reported what they saw and helped keep the school safe from any further danger.

“This is something that really could’ve endangered many many people...We had students and staff that immediately identified what they thought happened and communicated that and kept everyone safe,” Morris said.

Although Morris said they believe they know who set the fires, it is still under investigation by Amherst Police.

