Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield.

Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women.

6 Bricks, at a glance, is another marijuana shop that has opened up in Massachusetts, but there’s more to it. This store in Springfield is one of only three Black female-owned dispensaries in the state and the only one in western Massachusetts.

“I’m extremely excited, but also proud. I was born and raised here in the city of Springfield, so it means a lot to be able to bring a dispensary to the city of Springfield. That’s fundamentally different than a lot of dispensaries,” said Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of 6 Bricks.

Before opening up shop, Shubrick had the intention of becoming a lawyer. She told Western Mass News that getting her parents on board presented a challenge. However, she says keeping the store in the family was crucial to opening her doors.

“This was a surprise to my parents, but I also acknowledged that if I were to be successful, I would need their support,” Shubrick added.

Shubrick said that the products on her shelves are unique from her competition.

“We’re bringing in a diversity of product, selling over six vendors that have never been sold in the city of Springfield before,” Shubrick explained.

However, Shubrick is measuring success by how her products help her consumers.

“Cannabis can be a part of an individual’s wellness routine. I’m both honored and humbled to be able to do this in my community,” Shubrick said.

6 Bricks is currently open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. but they’re having a big grand opening celebration next weekend on Saturday, September 24 starting at 11:30 a.m.

