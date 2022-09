SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You can make a difference! Help us and the Salvation Army collect Coats for Kids.

Bring gently used kids’ jackets, hats, scarves, and gloves down to our studios on Liberty Street 24/7 through October 9.

You can CLICK HERE for more information from the Salvation Army

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.