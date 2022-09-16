Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield

Crews were called to 12 Niagara Street in Springfield on September 16, 2022
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to extinguish a kitchen fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 12 Niagara Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

