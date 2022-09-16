Crews battle fire on Niagara Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to extinguish a kitchen fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters were called to 12 Niagara Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

