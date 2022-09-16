Eastern States Exposition president reflects on opening day of The Big E

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 2022 Big E fair is now underway on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition.

On Friday, we caught up with ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy about opening day, what fairgoers can experience this year, and some of his favorite parts of the annual fair. Learn more in the video above.

CLICK HERE for complete coverage and exclusive content of The Big E.

Eastern States Exposition president reflects on opening day of The Big E
