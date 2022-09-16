Final preparations for opening day at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fairgoers expected for opening day at the Big E.

For preparations with the crowds, the West Springfield Police Department placed cones and signs around town.

This year in order to limit traffic, there will not be any left turns allowed on Memorial Avenue from River Street.

Town leaders are asking residents to plan ahead for the traffic jams and for guests to utilize parking in small businesses.

