Friday marked Military Appreciation Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Day one of The Big E was Military Appreciation Day and all active-duty military and veterans got in for free.

Dozens of veterans groups were set-up outside the state buildings and offered support and services, including the Chicopee chapter of Disabled American Veterans, which spent the day educating their fellow vets about how they can file claims to receive help with disabilities.

“Probably the most overlooked is hearing disability, tinnitus, which is ringing in the ear. A lot of people have it, don’t know that they can get a benefit from that. You have a lot of, we’ve got guys coming back from war with PTSD,” said Raymond Cammisa with the Chicopee chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

Cammisa went on to say that having the first day of The Big E dedicated to veterans is an honor, but he wants everyone to remember veterans each and every day.

