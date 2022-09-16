Investigation underway for fires at Amherst-Pelham Regional High School

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An investigation is underway into a pair of fires inside a local high school.

Students were dismissed early today after crews responded to two fires at Amherst-Pelham regional high school just before 10:30 Thursday morning.

According to officials, two paper towel dispensers were set on fire in two separate boys’ bathrooms, one on the first floor of the high school, and another on the third. They said the fires did not go past the bathrooms.

Chief Tim Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department told Western Mass News the fires lead to a full response from the department.

“While we were there addressing the first one we got a report of the second one so that point our crew went down to the other bathroom to investigate that and he said you know this doesn’t make sense,” Nelson explained.

Amherst superintendent Michael Morris said no injuries were reported and the students and staff handled the situation well. Now their main focus is figuring out who did it.

“We do have video cameras in our schools and so we are looking at live footage or taped footage excuse me of what happened and that’s giving us a lot of confidence in the progress we’re making in that,” Morris explained.

School officials said classes will resume at the school Friday.

