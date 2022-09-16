KT Tunstall performing Saturday at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grammy-nominated Scottish musician KT Tunstall is performing at The Big E on Saturday. She has been on a seven-year soul journey culminating with her new album “Nut” released this month.

The singer, known for hit songs “Black Horse and a Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See” focused her last three albums on a single concept: soul, body, and mind.

“It is extremely personal trilogy. I am calling it my self-help trilogy. It is all been through this profound journal of self work,” Tunstall explained.

Tunstall will preview several of those songs at The Big E on Saturday. “Nut,” Tunstall’s seventh album, is all about understanding one’s mind.

“I was really fascinated about the ideas of pattern learning of the brain. It is about repetition and I have always loved west African music,” Tunstall noted.

Tunstall, who worked on the album during the pandemic lockdown, said the album’s message is focused on how your mind is a metaphor for a garden, which needs constant tending to while keeping the weeds at bay.

“Why would you expect your head to be full of positive thought when you only fill it with negativity or if you only focus things that you don’t want to focus on? You have to be the gardener. You got to weed. You go to sow and decide where things are planted and where they grow…Life is just a series of moments. You think of these big chunk of times. It is just moments. Some of them are memorable and some of them are not. A lot of why they are memorable is what you are telling your brain to focus on,” Tunstall explained.

Tunstall grew up loving musical instruments at a very young age.

“I was pleading my parents to get a secondhand piano when I was four years old. It was sort of like I felt like I got born understanding a language and it just makes sense more than anything else and it is easy and I can speak it. I would never pretend to understand it. It is a mysterious thing,” Tunstall added.

When asked what some of her favorite songs are to perform, Tunstall said immediately “Suddenly I See.”

“I would be remiss if I didn’t say ‘Suddenly I See’ because to have a song where you can touch down anywhere on the planet and people know the words to your song is just like a holy grail,” Tunstall explained.

She told Western Mass News that she is excited about connecting with fans.

“I love playing outdoors. It is something about playing out into the ether and sharing it with the sky and the ground when you can really…there are no walls, just as many people as possible.

She hopes fans embark on their own self-discovery.

“Being oneself in a modern world is a challenge and I think that the sharing of that is a real-life work,” Tunstall said.

