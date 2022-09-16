Longmeadow first responders save local boy, gift him special surprise

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A young Longmeadow boy has first responders to thank for helping him during an emergency and they surprised him with a special delivery.

Nolan Egan is your typical eight-year-old who loves baseball. Three weeks ago, he was out playing catch with his dad when he was stung by a bee.

“This was the first time that we had seen any kind of reaction like this,” said Nolan’s mom, Rebekah Egan.

Rebekah told Western Mass News how scary it was when he started to go into anaphylactic shock.

“We knew it was time to call 911,” Rebekah Egan explained.

Longmeadow emergency crews responded and she said they went above and beyond to help and distracted Nolan by talking about what he loves most.

“He started talking to Nolan about baseball and did a really great job of calming him down,” Rebekah noted.

“Poor Nolan, he was out back playing catch with his dad, just practicing some pop-flys and he got stung on the back right side of his head,” said Longmeadow firefighter and paramedic Orin Howell.

Howell was among those who responded to the call. He told us talking about baseball uncovered Nolan’s love of the Los Angeles Angels and that sparked something bigger.

“One of the captains that was on scene with me, Captain Rigney, he was a huge sports fan. Turns out, he knows a lot of Angels players,” Howell added.

“The kid had a very bad day and if there is any way I can try to make that day more memorable for him in a positive way,” Rigney said.

Rigney arranged a surprise for Nolan after reaching out to the team. A couple days later, Nolan received a bobblehead, a hat, “and then I got like little bag of school supplies,” Nolan Egan explained.

All this has left Nolan with this message.

“Thank you for helping me, thank you for helping our family,” Nolan Egan said.

