Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, tells Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team is on scene.

The crash happened Friday late afternoon.

Currently police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue. It’s unknown how long this stretch of road will be closed for.

No word how many vehicles are involved or the extent of injury.

What we do know is that drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as the investigation is expected to last for some time.

Western Mass News has a crew on the scene. We will continue to following this breaking news story.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we’ll provide an update.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.