Thousands of properties added to state’s unclaimed property list

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Tens of thousands of new properties have been added to the state’s unclaimed property list.

Mass. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced Friday that the over 51,000 new properties are worth millions of dollars to individuals and businesses across the state. Her Unclaimed Property Division currently holds over $3.4 billion worth of unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can include uncashed checks, forgotten savings and checking accounts, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and contents from unattended safe deposit boxes. Most of those properties are considered abandoned and will be turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

The new list includes only those individuals and businesses with over $100 in unclaimed property. There is no time limit for someone to claim their property and claimants will receive interest in many cases.

You can CLICK HERE to search and see if you are the list or call the treasurer’s call center at (888) 644-6277

Golderg’s office indicated that her office processed over 122,000 claims and returned over $163 million in property to its rightful owners last year.

