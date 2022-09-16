Town by Town: September 16

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Greenfield, the children’s advocacy of Franklin County and North Quabbin Incorporated held its annual Hope and Healing breakfast Friday morning. The breakfast is one of the fundraisers the organization hosts yearly. Several awards were presented to champions for child abuse awareness.

Plus, Kate Price, a professor at Wellesley College who was sexually abused and trafficked as a child addressed the audience. In Springfield, The New North Citizens’ Council Unveiled a mural produced in collaboration with the Commonwealth Mural’s director, Britt Rhue.

The Mural is reflective of staff and students in NNCC’s Youth Build program. The program offers a second chance for youth and young adults to finish their high school education and learn a trade while earning a stipend on the job training and so much more.

And this weekend, Cinemark will be bringing back classic Batman films in honor of Batman Day! Fans of the caped crusader will be able to relive some of his greatest adventures for one day only at select Cinemark theaters.

Some of the movies include Batman 1989, Batman returns and Batman Masks of the Phantasm.

For more information, fans can visit cinemark.com/batmanday or the Cinemark App.

