Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday.

Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30.

Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that she wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from and have no contact with Boston Children’s, and attend mental health treatment.

She has also been ordered to not use any drugs or alcohol or be in possession of any guns.

Leavy’s alleged threat, along with other recent ones, come after the hospital announced a surgical program for transgender youths.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.