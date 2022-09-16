Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court

A sign hangs on a wall outside the Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in...
A sign hangs on a wall outside the Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday.

Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30.

Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that she wear a GPS monitoring device, stay away from and have no contact with Boston Children’s, and attend mental health treatment.

She has also been ordered to not use any drugs or alcohol or be in possession of any guns.

Leavy’s alleged threat, along with other recent ones, come after the hospital announced a surgical program for transgender youths.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. flags veterans generic
Friday marked Military Appreciation Day at The Big E
6 Bricks dispensary has opened along Main Street in Springfield.
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Fairgoers arrive early for first day of 2022 Big E
A man, who is part of a group of immigrants that had just arrived, flashes a thumbs up...
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Texas