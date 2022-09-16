Westfield woman arrested for bomb threat made to Boston Children’s Hospital

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Westfield woman is under arrest for a telephone bomb threat made to Boston Children’s Hospital last month.

37-year-old Catherine Leavy of Westfield was arrested at her home Thursday morning after allegedly calling in a hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital a little more than two weeks ago. U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins announced the arrest during a news conference held earlier Thursday.

“Earlier this morning the FBI arrested Catherine Leavy for calling Boston Children’s Hospital on August 30 and making a telephonic bomb threat,” said Joe Bonavolonta, special agent for the FBI in Boston.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins spoke at a press conference and explained what was said during that call.

“On August 30th the hospital received telephonic bomb threat the hospital operator answered the call and the caller said in part “there is a bomb on the way to the hospital you better evacuate everyone you sickos,” Rollins said.

She also shared that the hospital has been a target for harassment threats over the past month.

“Boston Children’s Hospital has been subjected to a sustained harassment campaign based on the dissemination of information online regarding the services offered by the hospital’s general multi-specialty service,” Rollins said.

Leavy has been charged with one count of making a telephonic bomb threat. Bonavolonta, who is in charge of the Boston FBI office also shared this message at the press conference”

“Today’s arrest should show as a strong warning of all others that making threats of violence is not a prank. it’s a federal crime that can carry up to 5 years in a federal prison,” he said.

Leavy will be held behind bars until a detention hearing in Boston Friday.

