Crews respond to two-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield Saturday afternoon.
According to Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department, two people were extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.