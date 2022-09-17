Crews respond to two-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

Crews respond to two-car crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wilbraham Road in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department, two people were extricated and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

