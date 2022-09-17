Democratic governor nominee Healey makes campaign stop at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Democratic nominee for governor, Maura Healey made a campaign stop at the fair Saturday afternoon.

Western Mass News stopped by the fair and spoke with Healey. She said going to the fair is always a fun experience.

“I think especially after COVID, where so many of us didn’t get a chance to do these sorts of things to have the opportunity to come out, to be together to bring your family, to support our economy, its just great,” said Healey.

Healey said this is the second time this week she has been in the Springfield area. She hopes this will show her dedication to supporting western Massachusetts.

