Fall Temps To Start, A Summer Comeback To End The Big E Kickoff Weekend?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great looking weather to kickoff the Big E!

After a cool start with a touch of fog, nice weather continues Saturday with highs hitting lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Breezes remain light and shift out of the southwest later in the day. This will start bringing dew points up a bit Saturday afternoon and evening, but the air should remain comfortable. Temps won’t be as cool Saturday night due to higher dew points and a developing breeze. Today is my pick of the weekend for the Big E.

Warmer, muggier weather returns Sunday thanks to a southwesterly flow and low pressure building to our northwest. Temperatures may get into the lower 80s for the Pioneer Valley Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a healthy southwest breeze. Wind gusts may top 20mph at times. A summer feel with sweating expected for those heading to the Big E…

Shower chances increase Sunday evening and night, but only an isolated shower or storm is expected. Showers are more likely Monday as a low and cold front approach from the west. Monday begins humid and mild with a few showers possible, then more widespread rain is likely later in the day through Monday night. A shower or t-storm may linger early Tuesday as the front moves through.

Humidity only drops a bit Tuesday evening into Wednesday, but another cold front will move into New England Thursday. It will be a warm, humid day Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Behind this front, a very cool, dry air mass builds in to end the week. 30s for lows, 60s for highs possible!

