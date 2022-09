PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a one-alarm garage fire on Ware St. in Palmer Friday night.

According to Palmer Fire Department dispatchers, crews were dispatched at 6:12 p.m.

Monson, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Three Rivers and Ware assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

