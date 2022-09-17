Life of Springfield leader Jafet Robles celebrated at annual raising of Puerto Rican flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) Jeanette Rivera received the first ever Jafet Robles Advocacy award at the fifth annual raising of the Puerto Rican flag at Linda park located in Springfield’s North End Friday evening.

Robles was murdered five years ago on Sept. 11, 2017, in Szot Park in Chicopee. He was 33 years old and his murder remains unsolved.

State Senator Adam Gomez took to the podium at the event, calling Robles a person he will never forget.

“For me, Jafet was, even though it was only a short time I got to spend with him one on one, was a person I’ll never forget. When we used to drive around, first and for most, put God first. Jesus Christ was always in our hearts,” he said.

Robles was born in Puerto Rico and his family moved to Springfield when he was eight months old. He grew up in the North End.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.