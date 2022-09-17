Mercy Medical Center 5k to benefit those impacted by substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mercy Medical Center hosted a 5K Run for Recovery early Saturday morning.

Loved ones and medical providers gathered to show their support to those impacted by substance abuse.

Runners explained to Western Mass News why this event is so vital to the community.

“Any event or anything. This is a great event that brings awareness to the issues that we’re facing is going to help the community, so it’s extremely important everything that we can do to help people know that their are people suffering and that we can make a difference, that goes so long,” explained runner Chavon Campbell.

All proceeds from Saturday’s 5K will go toward decreasing harm associated with using substances and reducing barriers to accessing treatment.

