One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291

By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash.

The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A.

One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

