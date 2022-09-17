One person hospitalized in three-car crash on I-291
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield Friday evening around 7:50 p.m.
Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that one car rolled over in the crash.
The accident occurred on I-291 Eastbound near Exit 5A.
One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.
