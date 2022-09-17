Palmer crews respond to Mass. Pike for tractor trailer fire

Tractor trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Palmer 091722
Tractor trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Palmer 091722(Palmer Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Saturday morning for a tractor trailer fire.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Officials said that the fire possibly came from the tractor trailer’s brakes.

Crews arrived on scene after the driver managed to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been reported at this time.

