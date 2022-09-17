Record-breaking Big E opening day filled with fun, music and creampuffs

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E is back and another opening day wrapped up in West Springfield.

Western Mass News experienced the fun firsthand since the gates opened at 8:00 Friday morning! From food to rides to music, it was another kickoff for the books.

“I got here yesterday to watch them set up and the fair is one of my favorite places to be. So I’m very excited to be here for opening day,” said Gina Koss-Stephany of Millbury, Mass.

On Friday the gates opened once again for the Big E. The only thing on the agenda: Provide smiles and fun to New England, as its done for over 100 years.

“It’s the atmosphere, it’s the experience, it’s the sights, the sounds, the people,” said Koss-Stephany.

Western Mass News spoke with fairgoers, including Koss-Stephany, who said she’s a regular at the fair.

“Last year I was here 11 of the 17 days almost all of my life,” said Koss-Stephany.

People flocked from near and far for the classics

“Obviously, the food, you have to have a cream puff,” Stefany explained.

Along with some new attractions. Tim Garstka, sales director for the Big E told Western Mass News there are even more new foods to try this year.

“We worked hard to get new international foods in here...We got bubble tea we got a new wok restaurant that we pulled in from Florida,” he said.

Nearly 150 musical acts are set to take the stage over the course of the fair. Friday night Yung Gravy hit the stage. The Dropkick Murphy’s as part of their halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“If you love St. Patrick’s Day, this is the place to be,” explained Garstka.

The best part of this year’s Big E? With the fair at full capacity and no mask mandate in place, Big E president Gene Cassidy told us it’s having everyone back together again

“This year now after the fog of bad times are now behind us people really anxious to get back to living and the fairs a great place to see family and friends and so they’re here in force,” Cassidy said.

Big E Officials told Western Mass News that people attended opening day. That’s a lot of creampuffs. If you’re interested in checking out the fair Saturday, the gates open at 8 a.m. Be sure to stick with Western Mass News for the latest Big E coverage.

