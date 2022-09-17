Southwick Street in Agawam closed following car accident

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Southwick Street in Agawam is closed to traffic following an early morning motor vehicle accident Saturday.

According to Agawam Police, the road is closed from North West to Southwick Line.

Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

