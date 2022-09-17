Week 2: Agawam at Holyoke, W. Springfield at Chicopee Comp. and Tantasqua at Minnechaug
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News took in the action as Agawam and Holyoke faced off, Westfield battled Chicopee Comp. and Tantasqua took on Minnechaug.
At half-time Minnechaug honored Art Tipaldi, who is celebrating his 50th season as public address announcer. Check it out at the video above.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.