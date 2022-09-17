Westfield Police Department seeks public’s help in locating missing person

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to police, 41-year-old Jeremy Emmonds, was last seen at his home on Pontoosic Road on August 30, 2022.

Anyone with information on Pontoosic’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cekovsky of the Westfield Police Department at (413)579-4825.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.