Westfield Police Department seeks public’s help in locating missing person(Wesfield Police Department)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

According to police, 41-year-old Jeremy Emmonds, was last seen at his home on Pontoosic Road on August 30, 2022.

Anyone with information on Pontoosic’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cekovsky of the Westfield Police Department at (413)579-4825.

