Wilbraham Police seize loaded handgun during stop on Boston Road

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have arrested a Springfield man wanted on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Boston Road Thursday.

According to Wilbraham Police, officers conducting the stop recognized a passenger from a prior shooting call and performed a routine check of the vehicle.

The driver, 18-year-old Christopher Martin Arroyo Cruz of Springfield, was discovered to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest issued by the Springfield Police Department.

Officers also located a 9mm GST9 MOD1 handgun, loaded with 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition, in the front seat.

Arroyo Cruz was arrested for the two outstanding warrants, as well as:

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Arroyo Cruz was held with bail pending his arraignment.

