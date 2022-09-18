Ahadi Youth Award Ceremony celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ahdai Youth Award was presented at the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum Saturday.

The Ahadi Award is awarded annually to Black leaders from the Greater Springfield area who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate the commitment in the fields on community service. education, or the arts.

The recipient of this year’s award was Kayla Staley.

Staley told Western Mass News that winning the award gives her the opportunity to inspire others and explains what Black leadership means to her.

“Being the best I can be, not feeling like I have to be better than other people, being the best that I can be in order to show people that they can be the best as they can be,” she explained.

Staley said she is currently pursuing her singing career and is exploring all the options she can. The Ubora Award was also presented to Dr. Gerald and Carol Moore Cutting at the event.

