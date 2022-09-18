Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several animal rights advocates were protesting outside of the Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning.

Protestors told Western Mass News that it saddens them that year after year their still fighting the same issue.

“Wild animals do not belong in this fair...It’s unnecessary to have animals in entertainment the animal welfare act regulations are clearly not being followed, if they were an elephant wouldn’t of died here in 2019, she wouldn’t of been allowed to be here...Wild animals are meant to be either in the wild or in sanctuaries, not in trailers,” said Sheryl Becker, Western Mass Animal Rights Advocate.

The groups told Western Mass News they will be protesting the use of animals in entertainment that the Big E for the next two weekends. Western Mass News did reach out to the Big E’s communication department, but they did not have a comment at this time.

