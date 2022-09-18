Autumn festival and Asian family day celebrated at Lupa Zoo

Autumn festival and Asian family day celebrated at Lupa Zoo
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a fun day at Lupa Zoo Saturday afternoon. An autumn festival and Asian family day was held at the Ludlow facility. Organizers of the event told Western Mass News the festival focuses on family, prayer and Thanksgiving.

“Our goal is really just to share our culture, and hopefully in the future this serves as a stepping stone, for more sub groups under the Asian community and invites people outside of the Asian community to participate and enjoy and share our culture with us,” explained volunteer Lian Duan.

The event included traditional Asian foods, music and dancing.

