First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night.

We spoke with Janna before the show, who said she is proud to be apart of such a good cause.

“There’s no better thing to do than to help raise money for Shriners Children’s Hospital its an unbelievable effort when you see these kids and there’s so many of them and you get so many of their stories, how can you not want to help?,” she said.

Janna has been participating in dance lessons for ten weeks, just for this event, and she did a great job!

Western Mass News also spoke with event co-chair Dorsey Cokkinias, who said this is the third year they partnered with Shriner’s for the event. She said she’s very happy to be apart of it.

“We have eleven non-professional dancers who partner with pros from ballroom fever in Enfield and E Dance Studio, put on a fantastic show to raise money for the kiddos at Shriner’s and Saint Luke Church,” she said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook
UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook
Ahadi Youth Award Ceremony celebrated in Springfield
Ahadi Youth Award Ceremony celebrated in Springfield
Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds
Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds
UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook
UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook