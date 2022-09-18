First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night.

We spoke with Janna before the show, who said she is proud to be apart of such a good cause.

“There’s no better thing to do than to help raise money for Shriners Children’s Hospital its an unbelievable effort when you see these kids and there’s so many of them and you get so many of their stories, how can you not want to help?,” she said.

Janna has been participating in dance lessons for ten weeks, just for this event, and she did a great job!

Western Mass News also spoke with event co-chair Dorsey Cokkinias, who said this is the third year they partnered with Shriner’s for the event. She said she’s very happy to be apart of it.

“We have eleven non-professional dancers who partner with pros from ballroom fever in Enfield and E Dance Studio, put on a fantastic show to raise money for the kiddos at Shriner’s and Saint Luke Church,” she said.

