Longmeadow hosts second annual Pride Festival

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered together in Longmeadow on Sunday for the town’s second annual Pride Festival.

The colorful, family-friendly event featured live music, guest speakers, local food trucks, vendors, and face painting!

People who attended Sunday’s celebration told Western Mass News it’s important to have events like these to be able to express who you are.

“It helps everyone advocate for people that can’t always advocate for themselves,” said Brooke McKeon

Organizers said the goal of the pride celebration was to empower the LGBTQ+ community in Longmeadow and the surrounding areas.

