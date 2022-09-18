Polish community gathers at Holy Trinity Church’s Fall Festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of Holy Trinity Church in Westfield enjoyed a Fall Festival on Sunday afternoon. The celebration took place at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke.

Western Mass News stopped by the gathering to learn more about the event.

“A big Polish picnic here, and we celebrate the feast and our Polish heritage with lots of food, lots of good friends, and fun and games,” said Steve Oleksak, Chairman of the Fall Festival Picnic.

Oleksak adds one of the main goals of Sunday’s event was to give the community a change to gather together.

