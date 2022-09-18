A Summer Feel To Close Out The First Weekend of The Big E! Stormy Start to The Week?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hope everyone enjoyed yesterday’s top 10 weather day! I was lucky enough to spend it at the Big E with friends and family. If you didn’t get a chance go yesterday, today will be a decent day though warmer and more humid with a threat for some evening storms. Also, with wildfires out west, there is some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere so this morning, we could see a milky, smoky looking sunrise.

Temps are expected to reach the middle and upper 80′s. In the mid-part of the day, a spot shower cannot be ruled out for portions of northern Berkshire County, and Franklin County. In the early evening, a round of showers looks to pass through the lower valley, with even an imbedded thunderstorm, around 5-7pm. Then, lingering showers are possible Sunday night going into the overnight.

Monday looks to start off dry, with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but we have a backdoor cold front draped over Northern New England, with is expected to move to the South, along with low pressure and another cold front to our west. This looks to squeeze out some showers and thunderstorms around noon time on Monday, with another, more potent round of showers and storms in the early evening, around 5-7pm. Once the cold front passes, we look to dry things out and clear up for your day on Tuesday. Hoping many areas in western mass can pick up anywhere from a half inch to an inch of beneficial rainfall. There is also a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Monday afternoon with the main threat being a damaging wind gust.

Beyond that, Wednesday looks dry, a chance for showers and storms early Thursday, and a big cool down for the first full day of fall on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.

Now, a quick update on the tropics. Right now, we are tracking Tropical Storm Fiona, expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Puerto Rico. They could see some damaging winds, and flooding rains. Fiona then looks to make a turn to the North, strengthening to a category 2. But most models as of right now keep the storm out to sea, bringing no threat to the U.S. other than the possibility of rip currents along the shores. This storm will have to continue to be watched as things can certainly chance in a weeks’ time…

