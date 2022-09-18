UMass victorious in home opener against Stony Brook

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -UMass football welcomed fans to McGuirk Alumni Stadium for the first time this season! UMass hosted Stony Brook in their home opener Saturday afternoon.

Western Mass News caught up with UMass-Amherst students who made the most of a gorgeous Saturday on campus to find out what made the gameday experience so special.

“I think you just need to make the entire lap through the big tailgate. It’s a lot of people but everywhere you walk, you see everyone that you know,” said UMass-Amherst senior Matthew Cerullo.

“So make a lap through, walk the entire way and just meet everyone and see all your friends. See that one person from class, say, ‘Hey i have class with you’ and they’re probably like ‘Yeah, I do,” but you barely ever talk to them. I think that’s great.”

On the field, it was a great day for the Minutemen. Head coach Don Brown made his home debut in his second stint at UMass.

In the first quarter, UMass opened the scoring with a touchdown pass on its first drive. Quarterback Gino Campiotti fired the pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown.

Then, in the second quarter, Stony Brook quarterback Daron Bryden tried to fit a ball into double coverage, which was intercepted by sophomore cornerback Jordan Mahoney. Mahoney returned it 94 yards for a touchdown, putting the Minutemen up, 14-0.

Former Springfield Central head coach Valdamar Brower also made his first appearance at McGuirk as the team’s defensive line coach.

UMass (1-2) won its first game of the season, 20-3. It marked the program’s fourth victory since 2018.

Next week, the Minutemen will travel to Philadelphia to play Temple.

