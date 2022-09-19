1 dead in serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee

Police are investigating a serious crash Friday on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
Police are investigating a serious crash Friday on Granby Rd. in Chicopee(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have confirmed one person died in a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee, Friday.

James Leydon, with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, tells Western Mass News that the crash was fatal.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released.

What we do know is the crash involved a construction vehicle on Friday late afternoon, and According to Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, the victim was a pedestrian.

An accident reconstruction team was called in for a serious injury crash on Granby Road.

The road was shut down for hours, while police were investigating on scene.

Chicopee police along with the State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke
PAW Patrol Live! will be coming in December 2022 to the MassMutual Center in Springfield
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield
The Maine building on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA
The Big E celebrates the state of Maine
Democratic governor nominees Healey and Driscoll make campaign stop at the Big E
2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women