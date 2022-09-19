1 dead in serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have confirmed one person died in a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee, Friday.

James Leydon, with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, tells Western Mass News that the crash was fatal.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released.

What we do know is the crash involved a construction vehicle on Friday late afternoon, and According to Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, the victim was a pedestrian.

An accident reconstruction team was called in for a serious injury crash on Granby Road.

The road was shut down for hours, while police were investigating on scene.

Chicopee police along with the State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation.

