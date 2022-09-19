Donations collected locally for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News met with Enlace de Familia, an organization in Holyoke that is helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona.

They said some of their employees have family members in Puerto Rico and they are in need of supplies as clean-up is underway on the island.

“The city of Salinas which is located in the south end of Puerto Rico has gotten really badly hit with the rain and flooding going on at the moment. And I don’t know what people know about the community here but a lot of the individuals that live in downtown Holyoke live in Salinas so they have parents, so we have at least 3 employees here that have families there,” said Frank Martinez.

Frank Martinez is the executive director at Enlace de Familias in Holyoke. He told Western Mass News that community efforts are underway to help people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona slammed the island on Sunday.

“I know that they have to call around 10 army rescue vehicles to help families out, where my grandma is from all of those houses are completely flooded there are some areas where houses are completely gone,” said Frank Martinez.

Enlace de Familias is working with the city of Holyoke’s Community Emergency Response Team which is made up of volunteers who help their community during emergencies. Priscilla Rivera is a member of the team who is coordinating care packages for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona, just like they did five years ago after Hurricane Maria.

“I have right now 100 boxes in my car that I need to set up. In 2017 Maria and Jose Valentine started this Boricua Care Package project and we sent out about 200 boxes when Maria hit and everyone got the boxes and everything,” said Rivera.

Rivera told us that volunteers will build the care packages at City Sports Bar on High Street throughout the week. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia’s Office also announced that the city’s Chamber of Commerce will be accepting monetary donations to help those impacted in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Donations are accepted from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Sports Bar located at 352 High Street, Holyoke.

SUPPLIES NEEDED FOR PUERTO RICO

Gift cards for Walmart, CVS or Walgreens.

· Anything solar, such as power banks and small lamps.

· Small flashlights

· Matches

· Ziploc bags (snack, quart, gallon size)

· Trash bags, 32 gallons or bigger

· Toilet paper rolls (each care package can hold 2 rolls)

· Canned spam

· Potted meat

· Vienna sausages

· Beans

· Mac & cheese

· Chef Boyardee

· Batteries (AA, AAA, C, D)

· Water purifying tablets and first aid kits

· Soap bars, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes

· Antibiotic ointment

· Baby wipes

· Small packages of diapers

· Oatmeal pouches

· Pancake mix (just add water)

· Feminine products

· Hand sanitizer

· Soup

· Small packages of rice

· Mashed potato pouches

· Small boxes of powdered milk

· Small battery-operated radios

· Mosquito repellent

· Battery-operated mini fans

