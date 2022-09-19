Shower chances continue Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While we saw a few gusty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, nothing severe was reported. However, a few minor damage reports came in from areas like Westhampton, Whately and Leeds.

Tonight, things continue to quiet down. A shower or two is possible around midnight, then we see some clearing along with fog development through sunrise. Temperatures and dew points will be in the upper 50s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a milder, slightly muggy and unsettled day with partly cloudy skies in the morning and spotty showers around in the afternoon. While thunderstorms aren’t likely, showers may bring brief heavy rain. A northwesterly breeze will help keep temperatures in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday looks like a quiet weather day with seasonably warm temps in the middle to upper 70s and some good sunshine. It will be comfortable with light westerly breezes. A warm front approaches late Wednesday with a shower or thunderstorm, then a cold front swings through Thursday morning. Showers are likely with some heavy rain and imbedded thunderstorms possible. The risk for severe storms is low for now.

The coolest air of the season will roll in Thursday evening through Saturday. Highs in the 50s to near 60 expected Friday with a gusty northwest breeze adding a solid chill. Temperatures Friday night may fall into the 30s! Temperatures get milder over the weekend with mid 60s Saturday and highs nearing 70 Sunday. Dry weather, low humidity and good sunshine on tap. Clouds build Sunday night and showers are back early next week.

