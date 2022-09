HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire late Monday morning.

Fire officials said that they were called to a fire on a loading dock on 100 Appleton Street around 11:40 a.m.

The fire was put out quickly, with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.