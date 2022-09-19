PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield.

The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Arena officials said that in the live, interactive show, Mayor Goodway is getting things ready for a pirate celebration in Adventure Bay. Captain Turbot then falls into a dark and mysterious cavern and Chase, Rocky, Marshall, and the rest of the PAW Patrol save Turbot and also find a pirate treasure map that takes them on an adventure.

However, Mayor Humdinger wants to get the treasure first and the PAW Patrol will be on the case to save the day with teamwork, problem solving, and their rescue skills.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available starting Friday, September 23 at the MassMutual Center box office, by phone at (413) 787-6600, or online. A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) tickets, starting at $123, are available and will feature a premium seat and photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. MassMutual Center noted that each adult and child age one and up in a VIP group must have a VIP ticket

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.