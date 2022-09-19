Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lego Masters is kicking off its third season on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on FOX. Western Mass News met with one of the contestants, a western Mass. native from Pittsfield.

“I tell people it’s a lot like summer camp for grown ups that are big Lego fans,” said Erin Laundry of Pittsfield.

Laundry is living a dream, competing on season 3 of Lego Masters and vying for the $100,000 grand prize.

Hosted by Will Arnett, the 7-week nationally televised competition features teams of 2 Lego building enthusiasts facing off each week.

Laundry told Western Mass News that this wasn’t the first time she applied for the show.

“It turns out I actually auditioned for season 2 with my husband as my teammate,” she said. “We only got into a certain point in the process, but at that point, I was determined to make it on to season 3, so I spent all last year preparing for it and trying to learn new skills with Lego so I could compete well on the show.”

Sharing some of her past Lego creations, these glow-in-the-dark underwater and movie scenes. Also, a bird sitting on a swing, showing off her complex Lego skills.

We asked Laundry how she prepared for season 3.

“Not only did I watch every single episode, I tried to recreate some challenges they did so I could train,” she told us.

As for her partner? Laundry met Liz Puleo on a Facebook group for female Lego builders.

“We were actually in a thread about how to put your Lego flower bouquet for a vase and I had made my own vase out of Legos and she said, ‘Oh I like that,’ and she kind of made a mental note, and we both live in Massachusetts, so we ended up getting together,” Laundry said.

While she cannot tell us how she fared, she did say this about the experience:

“It was awesome! Will Arnett is really funny,” Laundry said. “He is just really great at putting everyone at ease when he comes around to all the tables, but also just keeping it light and making us all laugh.”

The season premiere of Lego Masters is Wednesday on FOX6.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.