Town by Town: Knox building, healthcare hero, and Golf Fore Health

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and Southwick.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan took a tour of the redevelopment of historic Knox Building on Monday.

Mayor Sarno and CDO Sheehan toured the building on Wilbraham Road with Gordon Pulsifer, President of First Resource Development Company.

First Resource is the developer which is constructing 54 new apartment units in the building.

Town by town took us to Agawam where Senator John Velis and Mayor Bill Sapelli recognized local healthcare hero Maria Cruz at the Atrium Monday morning.

For over 25 years, Cruz has been caring for people with memory loss and their families.

Alzheimer’s and dementia is a difficult disease that affects the entire family and, in two and a half decades, her work has touched thousands of local lives.

In addition to caring for her residents at the Atrium, she also cares for her own elderly parents at home.

Finally, town by town took us to Southwick for the 33rd Annual Golf Fore Health Tournament.

The event at the Ranch Golf Club kicked off with an auction that featured locally handcrafted artwork, autographed sports memorabilia, and restaurant gift cards and excursions.

This year’s tournament proceeds will fund the transforming emergency care, a campaign for the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Emergency Department.

