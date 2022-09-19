Vietnam Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield

The traditional festival is a holiday where family and friends gather together and celebrate one another.
By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Vietnamese Moon Festival was celebrated Sunday in Springfield.

There was lots of music, dancing, and of course, mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance at Sunday night’s event. He told Western Mass News it’s always an honor to attend and celebrate the Moon Festival with the community.

“You have been great friends to me and great supporters and I will continue to be a good friend and good supporter of our Vietnamese-American community. Good health and god bless,” said Sarno.

Mayor Sarno added that his administration was proud to support and recognize the great contributions the Vietnamese community has made.

