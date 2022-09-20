Agawam dog found severely emaciated ready for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dog at the center of animal cruelty case in Agawam is ready to find her forever home.

In June, Carl Moglika Jr. of Agawam was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty after officials found Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old pitbull mix, severely emaciated.

The MSPCA said Tuesday that Sophie has now reached a healthy weight and is learning typical dog behavior that she was reportedly denied in her previous home.

MSPCA spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner explained that Sophie has been at the shelter more than 100 days, which is approximately four times as long as the average dog stays. They are now hoping that a qualified adopter will come forward and give Sophie her forever home.

“She has made much progress forming healthy relationships with staff and volunteers in the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, but her true transformation will begin once she has a family and a home of her own,” she added.

The agency explained that Sophie should be the only pet in an adult-only home and the adopters should be committed to continue behavior training.

Anyone interested in adopting Sophie can visit the MSPCA’s website for more information.

