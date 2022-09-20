The Big E Bakery offering fair favorites, new cream puff flavor

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The wide selection of food is a staple at The Big E. There many savory options available, but what if you want something sweet?

The Big E Bakery can help satisfy your sweet tooth. This year, they are bringing back fairgoer favorites, the vanilla cream puff, the eclair, and the chocolate ganache-topped vanilla cream puff.

However, this year, they have added new treat: a chocolate cream puff with chocolate ganache.

EJ Dean from The Big E Bakery joined Western Mass News to discuss these items - which can be found in the New England Center, at Gate 9A, and in the food court - and you can learn more in the video above.

