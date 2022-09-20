Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families.

We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying to abduct school children, understandably very concerning for parents.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh who told us that they are aware of the robocall.

He emphasized that there have not been any criminal incidents in Springfield related to this call, however he said that there have been unrelated reports of suspicious activity around bus stops and involving children walking home from school since July.

The police department is asking parents and guardians to make sure their kids get on the bus before they leave the area, and if kids are walking home, make sure they do so in groups.

Western Mass News has also reached out to Springfield Public Schools for more information, including information on what exactly was said in that robocall, but have not heard back at this time.

As always, report any suspicious activity to the police.

Western Mass News will continue to investigate this story and bring you the latest updates as soon as they enter our newsroom.

