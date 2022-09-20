Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires

Fallen tree on Champeaux Road in Brimfield 091922
Fallen tree on Champeaux Road in Brimfield 091922(Brimfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it.

According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time.

Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

People in Holyoke have reached out to our newsroom, concerned after the city saw its fifth...
Getting Answers: Holyoke mayor, police chief address increased crime concerns
The law was passed in 2004 by Massachusetts legislators.
Holyoke city councilor raising awareness about Baby Safe Haven Act
Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools...
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
The law was passed in 2004 by Massachusetts legislators.
Holyoke city councilor raising awareness about Baby Safe Haven Act