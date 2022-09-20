Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it.

According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time.

Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

